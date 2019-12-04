Robert J. Moore Oct 3, 1923 -Nov 21, 2019

Retired Lt. Commander Robert “Bob” J. Moore passed quietly in his home. Bob served in the Navy for 35 years and then worked for the Dept. of Defense. After retiring, he joined the Elks where he was heavily involved including serving a year as the NV State President. He was one of founders of the NV Pony Express Re-ride and rode his route until he was 94 years old. Bob also served on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Posse. He was of great service to his country and community.

The memorial will be held at St. Gall Catholic Church at 1343 Centerville Ln. Gardnerville NV on Dec. 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

There will be a graveside service immediately following the memorial at Eastside Cemetery at 1600 Buckeye Rd Minden, NV.

Reception will follow at The Elks Lodge, 1277 Kimmerling Rd. Gardnerville, NV.

Bob is survived by son Robert Moore, daughter Cindy Moore, and step son Michael Armstrong.