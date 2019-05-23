Robert Eugene Simmons

Jun 30, 1935 ~ May 16, 2019

Robert Simmons flew into Paradise on May 16, 2019 and was surrounded by loving family. Robert was born in Gary, IN on June 30, 1935 to parents Frank Nellis Simmons and Beatrice Parkhurst.

Robert grew up in Gary and served in the United States Army in 1954 - 1957, including a Korean tour as an aircraft mechanic.

Returning to Gary, he met and married Beverly Lindahl. They had daughter, Deborah and son, Robert before moving to Arizona. Robert attended the Northern Institute of Technology where he received his Airplane/Power Plant certification and his pilot's license.

Robert and Beverly joined Lay Mission Helpers and were assigned to a Diocese in Papua New Guinea for 3 years. Robert was a bush pilot flying patients to the hospital

and the Bishop to outlying mission stations. They had two daughters while in Papua New Guinea, Denise and Lisa.

To retire, Robert moved the family to Gardnerville, NV and enjoyed showing his classic cars, RV camping, traveling, and his grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Perez, his parents, Frank and Beatrice, brother, Frankie, and sister, Delighte. Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly, son Robert (Cheri), daughter Denise (Scott), daughter Lisa, and 7 wonderful grandchildren.

Robert will be buried on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Mass will be 10am at St. Gall Church and he will be interred at Eastside Memorial Park with military honors.

"Fly with the Angels"