Robert Eugene Sandage born in Iowa Fen 4, 1945 passed away in Reno, NV Feb 17, 2020.

He is preceded in death by parents John and Jennie Sackfield, brothers Jon, Richard & Roger, sisters Evelyn Courtois, Dorothy Atkins.

He is survived by son’s Steve Sandage and Bob Sandage of Iowa, brothers Gary Sandage of Iowa, Jim (Darla) Sackfield of IL, Linda (Ron) Ryan of OR, Maggie (Jay) Broughton of CO.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date in IL.