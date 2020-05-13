Richard (Rich) Bruce Codeglia

Provided Photo

Richard “rich” Bruce Codeglia born June 26, 1963 passed away April 18, 2020. Richard was one of the first babies born in a brand new hospital. the San Leandro Hospital in San Leandro, California. He lived in Oakland, California, Montclair District in his earlier years.

He later moved to S. Lake Tahoe and in the last 19 years lived in Gardnerville, Nevada. He was known as the furniture man.

He is survived by his mother Rose Codeglia of Gardnerville, his brother Chris D. Codelgia of Yerington, NV. Cousins Ken, Robert, Susan and Harriet Codeglia all from California. His dear friend Emma Neuheuser of California, Launi Shellard of Montana, Zachary Renner of Sparks, Nevada, George and Stella Deebill of Gardnerville, Nevada. and Vem McKernhan.

Rich loved animals especially dogs. Should you wish to donate in his name to the Douglas County Animal Shelter it would greatly be appreciated. There number is 775-782-9061.

Per his request there will be no services.