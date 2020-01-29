Richard “Dick” Louise Hill

Richard “Dick” Louis Hill January 13, 1932 ~ January 25, 2020

Richard “Dick” Louis Hill passed away at his home with family by his side on January 25th, 2020. He was born to Rolland and Sylvia Hill on January 13, 1932 in Appleton, Wisconsin. As an infant he moved to Gillett, Wisconsin, where he was raised by his grandparents, Henry and Mina Haertl.

In 1950, he married Laverne Leavitt aand they had four children, son Robert (deceased), son Laurence (Celia), daughter Deborah Zanir (Dave), and daughter Donna Hunt (Julius, deceased).

In 1951 he moved to California where he began a 39 year career in heavy equipment from which he retired in 1991 as a Superintendent for C.A. Rasmussen company and moved that Fall to Gardnerville, Nevada. His wife Laverne passed away in 1998 after nearly 48 years of marriage.

Dick was a 63 year member of The Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks, a proud member of the NRA, the Rocky Mountain Elk Association and The Whittington Center, a training center for young people to teach hunting skills.

In 2000 Dick married Anne Briggs, with whom he shared nearly 20 years of marriage. Dick and Anne traveled extensively and shared wonderful experiences and memories.

He is survived by three of his four children, Larry, Debby and Donna; 2 stepsons Scott Lenton (Nanci), Wade Lenton (Toni); 28 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Elks Lodge #2670, 1227 Kimmerling Road in Gardnerville on Monday, February 3rd at 11:00 am, followed by a reception at the Lodge.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Dick’s name (Fouder Member #5638) to the Whittington Center, 34025 US 64 West, Raton, New Mexico 87740.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Walton’s Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965.