Reiner Peter Heelon

Reiner Heelon passed from this life suddenly and unexpectedly on February 5, 2020. Reiner was born March 15, 1953 in Nuremberg, Germany. Shortly before the age of two, he and his parents, Rose Marie and John “Jack” Heelon, moved to Milford, NH, where he grew up. He graduated from Milford Area High School class of 1971.

After graduation, Reiner worked in construction driving trucks in NH. Eventually life took him to California and then Nevada 20 yrs ago, where he continued working in construction and learned how to run and operate heavy equipment, including his pride and joy, the D-10. He appreciated the expertise of others in this trade, took a great deal of pride in the precision of his own work and became known as the “Dozer Dude”.

Reiner had a lifelong passion for body building and fitness, becoming a Personal Trainer who mentored and taught many others how to appreciate and treat their own physical being. Reiner included in his fitness passion biking, hiking, mountain running and climbing and just about anything having to do with Nature. He was a kind and gentle soul who truly appreciated all living things, the beauty of the world around him and his favorites – sunrise, sunset and a beautiful moon. He would do anything he could for a friend.

Reiner was predeceased by both parents and has no known living relatives but is survived by a family full of loving friends who will deeply miss his humor, quick wit and genuine smile.

Reiner’s wishes were to be cremated with no services, and requested only to be honored and remembered by his friends in their own individual way.