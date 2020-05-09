Raymond "Ray" L. Tomalas

Provided Photo

Ray died peacefully in his home in Lake Havasu City, AZ surrounded by his wife, Jeanne, friends and family. Born to Louis Tomalas and Ruth Quiram Tomalas in Chicago IL, he is blessed with a brother, daughter, son, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and extended loving family who will miss him greatly.

Ray started his career as a carpenter and craftsman working with Columbia Pictures on set of classic shows like Bewitched and The Sonny and Cher Show. He always had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and started his first cabinet shop, Cal Built Construction in Ventura California. In 1989 he and his late wife, Ruth Virden Tomalas, moved to Gardnerville Nevada where he began over thirty years as a business and community leader.

He was known throughout the valley for his craftsmanship through Tomalas Custom Cabinets, CV Cabinet Works and Santa Maria style BBQ he perfected with his Prime Cut BBQ Company and his legendary Ray’s Rub. His many contributions to the community he loved so dearly includes past President of Douglas County Business and Industry Association, Business Counsel of Douglas County, and Douglas County Library Board of Trustees. It was said that he was “Lion since dirt was new” and achieved Lifetime Membership with the Lions Club.

As “The Legend of Carson Valley”, he had a passion for the finer things in life; cigars, his tractors, finely woven coveralls, putting his own spin on being politically correct and his trophy wife. He was a friend to too many to count. Ray and Jeanne fit a lifetime of love and laughter in their ten years of marriage. They retired to Lake Havasu where they enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and many friends. We will miss his big heart and generous spirit.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, cigars included.

In the spirit of how Ray lived, a scholarship fund has been established to benefit the continuing education for the caregivers of River Valley Hospice who provided excellent care and support during his final weeks.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Ray Tomalas Memorial Scholarship Fund. Make donation checks to: River Valley Cares Foundation, 500 Lake Havasu Ave D104, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403, Attention: Rick Deno.

Indicate your donation is “DESIGNATED TO RAY TOMALAS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND” in memo section. We invite you to share your favorite stories and photos about Ray at raytomalas.forevermissed.com.