Raymond Milton (Mickey) Park

Raymond was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Raymond and Isabelle Park. He passed away in Seattle Wa.

Mickey was raised in Carson Valley and graduated from Douglas County High School in 1966.

A vetran he served 2 yrs in the Army. He retired from the Nevada Department of Transportation as a Bridge Inspector.

Mickey was a 5th descendant of the Pioneer Park family that settled in Carson Valley in the mid 1800’s.

He is suervived by his many friends, nephew Raymond Mark Geffre and sister Janice (Mark) Gaffre.