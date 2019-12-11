Raymond Knutson

Raymond Dale Knutson Sep 14, 1926 ~ Dec 7, 2019

Raymond Dale Knutson passed away at home on December 7, 2019. Ray was born September 14, 1926 on a farm in Boyd, North Dakota. He grew up on the family farm in Rock Hill Township with his parents and three siblings.

Ray was drafted into the US Navy December 1944. He served on the USS Harmon during WWII, and earned several medals, finally retiring from active duty in 1964. He lived in California and worked as a mechanic for United Airlines, and moved to Gardnerville, Nevada in 1982.

In his later years, Ray enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, and being an avid member of Shadow Mountain Church.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ada and Knute Knutson; his brother, Victor, sister, Irene; and his first wife, Martha.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Christa Estabrook-Knutson; step-children, Bernd (Heidi), Inge(Peter), and Steven; sister Ann; grandchildren Carson, Thomas, Jacob, and Haley; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Eastside Memorial Park on Tuesday, December 17th at 3:00 P.M.