Phyllis McFadden

Provided Photo

Phyllis McFadden passed peacefully from this life at her home in Minden, NV on April 11th, 2020.

Phyllis was born on December 16, 1929 in Seattle Washington. As a young woman she began a career with the power company which eventually led her to California, where she met Russell “Mac” McFadden.

They married and later retired to the Minden/Gardnerville area in 1975. Phyllis kept busy for about a decade working part-time at Sharkey’s in Gardnerville. Eventually she joined Mac as a full-time retiree and the two were blessed, until Mac’s passing in 2015, living out their days together in Minden surrounded by wonderful friends and terrific neighbors.

Phyllis and Mac will be laid to rest at the Shady Grove Cemetery in Portola, CA on August 15, 2020. Mac will be interred with full military honors, and a portion of their cremains will be spread over their beloved Carson Valley at a later date.