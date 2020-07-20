Paulette Marie. Ybarra

Our beloved Paulette ‘Miss Paula’ Marie Ybarra, 50, June 2, 1970-July 12, 2020, of Gardnerville, NV., has left our lives very suddenly. Paula took care of everyone and whomever needed her, even in her passing she still gave as a donor.

Paula is survived by her husband Steve, their children Phillip and Emily, her Mother and Stepfather, Abby & Jerry, her sister & brother in law, Teri & Gary, several nieces & nephews, and many family members, friends & students.

A GoFundMe account has been established “For the Love of Paula Ybarra”

A potluck CELEBRATION OF LIFE is set for July 25th, 2020 from 2pm-6pm at Lampe Park Pavilion, in Garderville, NV.

Our lives will forever be changed.