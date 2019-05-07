Paul W. Harr of Gardnerville, Nevada, died peacefully at home on April 17, 2019 at the age of 102 years. Paul was born in Indiana and moved to California in his early 20's. He had been a resident of Nevada since 1958, living in Las Vegas before

moving to Gardnerville in 1980.

Paul is survived by his three children, Robert Harr, Paula Ashworth and David Harr, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Kay, his wife of 32 years, passed away in 2011.

Paul was a World War II veteran and was honored in Washington DC two years ago. He was a member of Carson Valley Lodge #33 F. & A.M.. He was active in the Douglas County Community Senior Center and developed many friendships throughout the years.

There will be a private family memorial service sometime during the summer.

Paul will be greatly missed by all.