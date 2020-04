Paul Blair

Provided Photo

Paul Blair was born on May 12, 1950 and passed away on April 15, 2020.

Paul served in the US Army and worked at G.E. Baker Hughes for 39 years.

Pauls is survived by his wife Judy Blair, brother Ed Blair, children Tammy Patrick, Scott Blair and Connie Alarcon Blair, 9 grand children and 13 great granchildren.