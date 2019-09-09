Patrick Alan Tio

Long time valley resident Patrick Tio passed away at his home in Gardnerville on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by daughter Annie; parents Carolyn and Jnoris; and step mom Mary.

Patrick was born in Benton Harbor Michigan. He is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Tiffany; and sons Tristan and Trevor; brother Christopher;

sisters Kim, Joy and Mary.

Burial to be at Millburg Cemetery in Michigan and Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.