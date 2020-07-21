Patricia Mae Hall Felch

Patty passed peacefully here in Gardnerville where she was 4th generation born and raised.

She was the only child born to Sveno and Wanda Hall. Patty was a loving and devoted daughter. She graduated from Douglas High in 1970. She loved visiting with friends and family and never shied away from a fun party.

She worked for years doing manicures and pedicures and made great friends with alot of her clients along the way. She married the love of her life Dean “Hap” Felch in December of 1978 and enjoyed 32 years of marriage before his passing in 2010.

Patty was also preceded in death by both her parents, her cousins Vern Kyle, Kathy Mortimer, and Sherri Rautio.

She is survived by cousins Milt Simmons, Jeanette Blackburn, Susan Genasci, and Glenda Fugundas, and lifelong friend Ty Hughs.

Per her wishes there will be no memorial services, however never forget her contagious laugh that is certainly a great way to memorialize her.