Patricia Kaye (Herron) Rodriguez passed away Friday evening, May 22, 2020 in her Minden, Nevada home after an extended illness of ovarian and colon cancer.

She remained dedicated to her Christian faith all her life and helped found a church with her husband to serve the Spanish speaking community of the Carson City area. After a long career teaching at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, she continued to teach as a volunteer following retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Julio Rodriguez of Minden NV; her sister Pamela Herron Wong of Vallejo CA; her nephew Thomas Stover also of Vallejo CA; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles from Kentucky. According to her wishes, Patricia’s body was donated to the University of Nevada Reno Medical Center and her ashes will be scattered in the foothills of Nevada.

A small private service was held in Carson City NV on Sunday, May 24. Memorial services will be held in Carson City NV and in Bowling Green KY when it is safe to gather after COVID-19 restrictions.

Patricia requested there be no flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to The Gideons International for the purchase of Bibles at sendtheword.org or to the church pastored by Julio Rodriguez, Iglesia Bautista Cristo Vienes 1802 North Carson Street #150 Carson City NV 89701.