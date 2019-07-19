Orrin P. Brown, Jr.

March 25, 1927 – July 13, 2019

The great grandson of Truckee Meadows and Markleeville, CA pioneers, and World War II Navy veteran, Orrin “Bud” Brown lived most of his 92 years in the Northern Nevada and Alpine County, California area. He graduated from Douglas County High School with the class of 1947 after his discharge from the U.S. Navy. He had enlisted at the age of 17 after his uncle, Commander Frank Brown, U.S.N. had gone down with his submarine in the Pacific.

His work life was long and varied, from cattle herder and road builder to Alpine County Sheriff’s deputy. He worked for the Douglas County School District, Meneley Motors and the Town of Gardnerville. He was early to bed and early to rise all his life, and he put in a “good days work.”

Bud was active in his community as a member and officer of many organizations, including Carson Valley 20-30, Kiwanis, Carson Valley Lodge #33 F & A.M., Carson Valley Lions Club, Gardnerville Town Board, Chair of Minden Gardnerville Sanitation District, President of the Gardnerville Volunteer Fire Department and President of the Nevada State Fireman’s Association. When he retired from al l these activities, he kept informed of community goings on by reading the “weekly squeak!”

He loved his family – his wife of 56 years, Cecile, his children Tracy Brown of Sacramento, CA, and Lisa Barrett (Shane) of Coachella, CA, granddaughters Chelsea, Ashlea, and Kaylea Barrett, nephew Dale (Marilyn) Brown, great nephew Garrett (Kristen) Brown, great niece Adele Brown and niece Lanette (John) Vannoy.

Bud loved hunting, fishing, gardening, camping, backpacking and the great outdoors, and took to woodworking after he retired in 1992. He built himself a fine wood shop and made many beautiful things , furniture, birdhouses, and Western miniatures to name a few.

He was preceded in death by his parents Orrin Brown and Lucille Brown Chain, brother Floyd Brown, nephew Clinton Brown, daughter Elizabeth Jane Brown and granddaughter Aubrea Barrett.

A celebration of life will be held on July 26, 2019 at 2 PM at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, NV.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lions Eye Foundation, P. O. Box 7999, San Francisco, CA 94120.