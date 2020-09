Norma Jean Smokey

Norma Jean Smokey 69 yrs old, a Dresslerville native passed away on the morning of Saturday, September 26, 2020. she was born January 12, 1951 , to the late flora Snooks and Carnegie Smokey.

Services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 11:00 am , at the DresslerVille gym. Burial will follow on the Happy Hunting Grounds, in Bodie Flats, with a potluck after.