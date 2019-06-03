Noreen Agnes Kniaziowski

April 25, 1928 ~ May 29, 2019Born on 4/25/1928 in Limerick, Ireland, went to the Lord on 5/29/2019 in Gardnerville, Nevada.Noreen was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Walter, in 2008. She is survived by her daughter Angie Peters (Ron) of Chicago, IL, son Richard Kniaziowski (Aimee) of Kodiak, AK, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Noreen immigrated to England in her early 20s where she met her husband at a dance in London. Walter and Noreen got married in 1954. They then immigrated to the US in 1964 to Hawthorne, California. Noreen then worked at Flying Tigers Line and FedEx for many years. In 1992 Noreen and Walter retired to Lake Tahoe. In 1998 they made their last move to Gardnerville. The St. Gall Parish was an integral part of Noreen's life for many years. She also loved testing her Irish Luck at the Carson Valley Inn.Family and friends are invited to Noreen's Funeral Mass Friday, June 7 at St. Gall Catholic Church at 10:00 am with a Reception immediately following at the Church Hall. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm that same day at Eastside Memorial Park. For those who wish to participate, a Rosary will be held at 9:30 am preceding the Funeral Mass.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Noreen's name to St. Gall Catholic Church, PO Box 788, Gardnerville, NV 89410.