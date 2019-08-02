Nixon Denton

Nixon Edward Denton April 24, 1926 ~ July 12, 2019

Nixon Edward Denton, a lifelong son of the Eastern Sierra, passed away on July 12, 2019, surrounded by his family, at home in Minden, Nevada. He was 93.

Ed, or Eddie, Denton was born in Red Mountain, CA, then known as Osdick, CA, on April 24, 1926. His father, William Denton, was the doctor for the Yellow Aster mining company in Randsburg, CA, and his mother, Vivian Webster Denton, was the town schoolteacher. The family, including his brother, Robert W. Denton, lived in Randsburg until Ed was seven years old, when they moved to Trona, CA, where he spent a lively youth. In 1944, after graduating from Trona High School, he briefly attended Pomona College, but transferred to University of Nevada in Reno, where he received his B.A. in 1948.

Ed met his sweetheart, Grace Patricia (Patsy) Crocker, in Bridgeport, and they married in August, 1950. They moved to San Francisco, where he pursued legal studies at the University of San Francisco Law School. He obtained his J.D. degree from USF in 1952.

They returned to live in Bridgeport, where Ed worked for Mono County, first as an assessor, until he was appointed District Attorney of Mono County. He served as D.A. and Mono County Counsel for the next 30 years, until his appointment as Judge of the Superior Court for Mono County in 1985. He served with distinction in that position until his retirement in 1998, and continued to serve as a circuit court judge in Inyo, Mono, and Alpine Counties for several years thereafter, as well as mentoring colleagues, friends and acquaintances, until his last illness.

Ed and Pat raised their three daughters in Bridgeport. After his retirement, he and Pat spent more and more time in their home in Minden, finally relocating there in 2004. He was Pat’s caregiver during an extended illness, and was with her at her death in 2014. He continued to be active in his pursuits in Mono County and the Carson Valley: officiating at numerous weddings, continuing his membership in the Republican Party, working out at his gym at the Senior Center, and maintaining his personal mentorship and his many longstanding friendships. His daughters Kathleen Abizaid, Maureen Pollock, and Aileen Denton, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren survive him. He was loved, honored and respected by all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.

A Funeral Mass will be held August 15, 2019, at 12:00PM at the Infant of Prague Mission Catholic Church in Bridgeport California, with interment immediately following at the Bridgeport Cemetery. We will celebrate Ed’s life with a potluck at the Memorial Hall in Bridgeport from 2:30-6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Infant of Prague Catholic Church Building Fund, c/o St. Joseph Church, P.O. Box 372, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546 [contact: (760) 934-6276; info@mammothcatholicchurch.org]