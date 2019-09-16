Nancy Lou Howard April 18, 1943 ~ August 31, 2019

After a 2-year battle with cancer, Nancy Lou Howard passed away August 31, 2019.

Nancy is survived by 4 children: Michele Key, Mark Jongsma, Michael Jongsma, and Marci Sawyer. She was loved as “Grandma Nancy” by more than her 12 grandchildren. Nancy moved to the Carson Valley 10 years ago to be near her son and his family. She loved this valley and the friends she had here A Memorial Service in her honor will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10 am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1095 Spruce Street, Minden, Nevada 89423.

Arrangements are under the trusted care of Walton’s Funerals & Cremations, 775-783-9312.