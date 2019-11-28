Myrthle Gunilla Böös Griffin 1938 – 2019 On this first Sunday of Advent, we sadly announce the passing of our beloved mother. Myrthle Gunilla Böös Griffin was born in 1938 in Ängelholm, Sweden, to Gustav and Ester Böös, and passed away on November 11, 2019 in Portland, OR. She was one of five sisters raised on a farm in southern Sweden, learning a work ethic she carried with her the rest of her life. Her indomitable spirit led her to immigrate to the USA in 1955 to live with family in Iowa. In 1959, she moved to Chicago to pursue a career as a secretary. She soon met a charming world-renowned actuary named Frank Griffin. They married in 1960 and welcomed two sons and a daughter in quick succession. Myrthle was a deeply devoted mother and took great joy in her children’s successes. She pursued the career of mother with steadfast dedication and unwavering love.

Upon Frank’s retirement in 1971, the family moved to Gardnerville, NV, where Myrthle worked alongside Frank, who was owner, publisher, and editor of The Record Courier. The family moved on to Frank’s hometown of Portland in 1978.

Myrthle was gifted with the talents of gardening, sewing and entertaining. Her home in Portland was often referred to as “the rose house” and many a passerby stopped to admire her roses. She was described by most as a lively conversationalist and never lacked for a story about her Swedish upbringing, the latest book she was reading, a trip she had taken, among many other topics. A tireless volunteer, Myrthle volunteered in many capacities from her children’s classrooms to the Alzheimer’s Association to the Portland Art Museum.

Myrthle was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Loxley Griffin, Jr.; her son, John Loxley Griffin; her parents, Gustav and Ester Böös; and her sisters, Sonja Magnusson, Zoli Ekberg and Odessa Norden. She is survived by her son Christopher Griffin of Portland, OR; daughter Peggy Griffin of Missoula MT; sister Mona Axelsson of Västerås, Sweden; step-daughter Barbara Dan; 3 granddaughters, 2 great granddaughters, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Portland in the Spring.

Vila i frid, kära Mamma.