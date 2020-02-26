Vietnam veteran Morri “Butch” Wiseman, 75, a long time Gardnerville resident, passed away in his home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born October 16, 1944 to George and Betty Wiseman in Oakland, California.

Butch loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and his dog, Elsa. He loved his family and worked hard his entire life, sometimes holding as many as three jobs, to make sure his wife could be a stay at home mom for his daughters when they were young.

Butch is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy, and daughters, Danette Lowe of Gardnerville and her husband Derek, Donna Wiseman-Levitt of Coral Springs, Florida and her wife Freddi; 4 grandchildren, Jacob Lowe, Brian Lowe, Ashley Butterfield, and Sydney Butterfield and a great-granddaughter, Isabel Lowe.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bonnie.

Memorial donations can be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Walton’s Funerals & Cremations, Gardnerville. 775-783-9312