Mike "Mikey" W. Wright

Provided Photo

Mike “Mikey” W. Wright passed peacefully at his home in Minden in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Mike was born in Portola, California on September 1, 1963 and moved to Northern Nevada at the age of eight years old, residing in the Carson Valley for the majority of his life.

Mike worked at Bently Nevada, where he met his wife Johnna, for nearly 37 years.

Mike was an avid athlete and sports fan, wrestling at Douglas High School before graduating in 1981, followed by many years of recreational softball. He enjoyed camping, barbecuing, and spending as much time as possible with family and friends.

Mike is missed in countless ways by many, and will forever be remembered for his gentle, fun loving spirit, his boundless gratitude, and his dedication to his family (not to mention his famous Bloody Marys and unconditional love for his Niners and Giants).

Mike was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, step-dad and grandpa.

He is survived and remembered by his wife of nearly 16 years, Johnna, mother and father Roberta and Bill Jepsen, brothers Larry and Rick (Nina) Wright, sister Angie Mendes, step-daughter Jennifer (Martin) Smith, his grandsons Aiden and Conlan, “pseudo parents” Ted and Diane Griffin, and his faithful dog Pumpkin, along with many longtime friends and co-workers.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on a future date to be determined. If you would like to be notified when a date has been chosen, please email: jenniferlynne@live.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike’s honor to: https://animalrescuerelay.org/.