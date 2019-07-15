July 21, 1948 – June 18, 2019

On the morning of June 18th, 2019, Michael D. Smith of Minden, Nv., passed peacefully at the age of 70.

Michael was born in 1948 to his parents Archie and Maxine Smith in Campbell, Ca.

At age 14, Mike worked at his aunts nursing home while attending high school. In 1967 Michael joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Kawishiwi AO-146 fleet oiler. He was proud to serve his country. In November 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Rita Cantwell. Together they raised their children, Nicole and Bryan while living in Hollister, Ca.

Mike worked for Hollister Paint Store and later got his contractor’s license. He spent over 30 years enjoying what he did and making great friends along the way. When not working he loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He also enjoyed sports, football, baseball and going to Nascar races and tinkering with old cars. Mike mostly loved his special time with his children and grandchildren. We moved to Minden Nv in 2007 and have enjoyed all the great times and wonderful friends we have made.

Michael is preceded in death by his father Achie, mother Maxine, stepsister Nancy Weeks, stepbrother Bill and several uncles, aunts,

nieces and nephews.

He is survived by wife Rita; daughter Nicole (Eric) Schneider & granddaughters Emily and Madisyn Schneider; son Bryan (Marla) Smith & Grandson Cadence Smith and sister in law Kathy Reddis

A memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. July 6 at St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville with reception following at Carson Valley United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.