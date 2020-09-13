Max Leroy Ravenscroft

Provided Photo

Max L. Ravenscroft of Gardnerville, Nevada passed away on 8/30/20 at his home surrounded by his four surviving children, Michael Ravenscroft, Mark Ravenscroft, Sharon Schimke and Cindy Efinger.

Max grew up in Kansas where his father, was a surveyor after the war. Thus Max moved throughout the western states, graduating from Rock Springs, Wyoming High School. He married his Pratt, KS Jr. College sweetheart, Myrna L. Miller in 1954, and had two sons, Michael and Mark. The next year he enlisted in the Navy, assigned for most of his enlistment as a proud Medical Corpsman with the Marines, and received an honorable discharge in 1959. He moved to Riverside, CA working as a design draftsman to support his wife Myrna and sons. He created mechanical designs and drawings mostly for air conditioning units. In 1962 he made topographical maps, and facility designs from survey data for Mesa Verde National Park. In 1963, his talents were recognized by Amax Aluminum, back in Riverside, CA where he designed detailed drawings of machinery related to the production of aluminum sheet, foil, and plate. Concurrently, he enrolled in night school earning his Bachelor’s Degree in mechanical engineering from Riverside Community College in 1965.

He met and married Irene Herendeen in 1968 adopting her three young daughters, Sharon, Cindy and Patty a year later. Now his family grew again as they lived in several neighborhoods of Riverside. In 1967 he transferred to Ontario, CA where he continued to design and draft commercial air conditioning systems for public buildings. In 1970 he moved back to Alumax Mill Products, designing and managing the installation of sophisticated aluminum manufacturing machines until his retirement in 2000.

In 2001 he followed his brother to Gardnerville, NV. He became an enthusiastic regular at the Carson Valley Swim Center, where he met and befriended many local folks. He also found companionship as a proud member of the Fleet Reserve befriending many other veterans. A true highlight was his “Honor Flight” excursion to the national monuments in Washington D.C. where he was interviewed by the television station as the sole Marine on the trip.

During these later years Max continued to live by the Marine Corps motto, “Semper Fidelis”. Max was never wishy-washy; he was “always faithful” to family, to conservative principals, and to any friend or commitment that he acquired. As he was always faithful, so will we, whose lives have been enriched by Mr. Max.

Max will be interred, at 1:30 PM on 9/22/20 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fernley, NV. Followed by a celebration of life at the Carson Valley Inn in Gardnerville NV at 3:30.

In Lieu of Flowers, contributions in his name to the Honor Flight Nevada inc. will be greatly appreciated.