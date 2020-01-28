In the crisp morning hours of January 13th, Mashelle Lee Begovich ended her journey here on Earth and began her eternal life in heaven. Born on March 7, 1959 in South Lake Tahoe to Sharkey and Connie Begovich, she immediately began captivating the hearts of all who knew her. Living in Lake Tahoe, Carson City and Gardnerville her entire life and attending Carson High School.

Even before adulthood she began working side by side with her father and brother at Sharkey’s Casino where they all remained until 2002. She loved working with her family and all the people she met along the way. She equally loved the Carson Valley community participating in many events throughout the valley including fundraising and youth programs among many others. Her kind, fun loving and generous heart has impacted many.

Mashelle also enjoyed traveling to Cabo, fishing, hunting, spending time with her loved ones especially her grandchildren Rowdy and Tilly. In the last several years she fought illness valiantly, never waiving in heart or faith.

Her beloved father Milos Sharkey Begovich and her long time love Gordon Campbell precede her in death.

She is survived by her mother Connie Begovich, brother Butch (Darlene), stepson Cliff (Christina), nephews Jeff (Liz), Chris (Nicolette), Todd (Cathy), nieces Keri (Dan), and Merry and many cousins. She is also survived by her adoring daughter Mary (Travis), grand children Rowdy and Tilly.

Mashelle was fortunate in this life to have many incredible friends to include her soul sisters Janet Gookin and Bonnie Jackson. She was a mother and Baba figure to countless people during her life, all of whom she loved as her own. Mashelles wings were ready but our hearts were not. Fly high, we will see you among the stars.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mashelles name to the Carson Valley Active 20-30 club or Me for Incredible Youth Inc.