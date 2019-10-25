Mary Louise Wyle July12, 1925 ~ October 16, 2019

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend went to HEAVEN on October 16, 2019. She was loved by all that knew her. Mary was loving, kind and truly cared about others.

Mary was the third of six daughters born to Eugene and Ruth Watts in San Fernando, Ca.

She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Wyle on December 27, 1945 while he was home on leave from the Marine Corps.

Mary and Jack built their first home together. They were a team. Mary was a real estate broker and owned her own business in Southern Ca. Jack was a general contractor and together they built and sold many custom homes. They built a shopping center in Agua Dulce, Ca which they owned and managed until they retired to Gardnerville, NV in 2000.

Mary was a tribal member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation of Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Mary is survived by her husband of almost 75 years, Jack; daughter Linda (Barry) Boyd; daughter Cathy (Don) Stanford; granddaughters Jacqueline Walter of Wa., Conni Boyd of NH; and grandson Micheal Fee of Wa; 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Grace, Aldena, Peggy, Miriam, Edith and great-grandson Ryan Walter.

SHE WILL FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS.

A private Celebration of Life has been held for family and close friends.