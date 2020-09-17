Mary Lee Knight

Mary passed away in Carson City, Nevada at Carson Tahoe Hospital due to a variety of health issues. She was 60 years old.

Mary was born in Torrance, California. She later moved to Lomita where she graduated from Norborne High School. She settled in Carson City where she worked for Early Intervention Services for the State of Nevada.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Dilbert and Dorothy Reeder, her husband, Jesse Knight and her niece Denise Jordan.

Mary is survived by her three children, Melissa, Jesse and Sara Knight, her sister and brother-in-law, Debby and Denis Butler and their children, Duane, Derek and Dawn and all their children.

There will be a small memorial at her home: 2741 Baker Street Carson City, Nevada 89701 Saturday September 26, 2020 from 10am – 2pm.