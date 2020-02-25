Marjorie Lee Buttles

Marge was born in Berkeley on January 5, 1923, and grew up on a ranch outside of Merced with her parents and grandparents. “80 acres of freedom” as she put it. She was always interested in art but had a good teacher in high school who triggered the life long passion of painting.

After high school, Marge attended The Merchandizing School at Lake Merritt in Oakland. Unfortunately, in 1941 the war broke out and Marge returned to Merced where she found a job with the telephone company as a service rep. During that time, the Army Air Corps moved to Merced to establish a flying school. One of the instructors, Harold, caught Marge’s eye and they married in 1943. Soon after, Harold left for Europe flying B-24 bombers.

Following the war, Marge and Harold lived in numerous places in California as Harold was involved in the heavy construction business. Marge raised 3 boys and managed to continued painting and taking classes.

In 1981, they moved to Tucson, Arizona, where Harold built an airplane and Marge started classes with nationally known artist Dale Boatman. It was there her love of watercolors fully developed. She was a member of the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild. Marge also kept busy volunteering at the local hospital and ran the gift shop for a number of years. She was recognized for donating 40,000 hours of service.

Leaving Tucson behind, Marge and Harold moved to Carson Valley in 1992 where Marge continued her painting. She joined the Carson Valley Art Association, the Nevada Art Association and the East Fork Gallery. She enjoyed taking classes from noted artists Jack Shields and Kate Aubry. Then in 2013, Marge and nine other artists founded gadZooks! where she has taught watercolor classes for 3 years.

Marge leaves behind her husband of 76 years, Harold; her 3 sons, Mike (Pat), Buzzy, Andy (Beverley); and numerous close friends.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at gadZooks! on March 14, 2020 from 4 pm – 6 pm.