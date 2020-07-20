Marilyn Joan Harris Brightwell

Marilyn Joan Harris-Brightwell entered the presence of God after a very lengthy illness on July 16, 2020, she was 85 years old. At the time of her death she lived at the Gardnerville Health and Rehab Center in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Marilyn was born inTurlock, California on August 24, 1934 to Mabel and Ed Peterson. Marilyn married the love of her life Lon Harris on February 12, 1953.

Marilyn loved and greatly enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. Marilyn loved knitting baby blankets and afghans, and giving them away for others to enjoy.

Lon went home to be with the Lord on February 14, 1995, 2 days after their 42nd wedding anniversary. Lonnie and Marilyn battled his cancer together for 12 long years. Their strong faith in God, prayer and devotion was a great inspiration and example of true love for all of us.

Marilyn married Jack Brightwell a long time friend from church August 24,1997. They enjoyed traveling while they still could and took care of each other as they both had a number of major health issue. Jack went home to be with the Lord on January 24, 2014, they were a great blessing to each other.

In addition to Lon and Jack, Marilyn was preceeded in death by her youngest son Paul Harris.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Sandy Girdner,(Ken), and sons Doyle Harris (Kim) and Doug Harris (Cynthia). Grandchildren Joe Girdner (Brandi), Nate Girdner (Jennifer), Sarah Freeman (Todd), Jessica Bruke (Josh) and Travis Harris (Christina). Marilyn’s greatest delight were her 14 great grandchildren who called her GG.