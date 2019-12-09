Lynnette L. Brooks October 27, 1942 ~ November 24, 2019

Lynn passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, November 24, 2019, with her faithful dog Bizzie by her side. Born in Reno, Nevada to Lyle and Marie Lyder on October 27, 1942 She attended Reno High School, graduating in 1960.

On August 13, 1972, she married the love of her life, Don Brooks, and they enjoyed a life together with their children filled with summer camping, fishing, boating, and golfing. Once the kids were launched, she and Don spent many years traveling the country looking for adventure.

Lynn had a head for business and took over her father’s business—Medical Arts Dental Laboratory—in Reno, successfully running it herself until 1983, when she and Don purchased Carson Valley Golf Course. They turned it into a successful family business that continues today with the next generation of the Brooks family.

Lynn was predeceased by her parents, her husband, brother Bingy, and sister Frankie. She is survived by her son, Tom (Manya) Brooks, daughter Kristine (Phil) Braley, and grandchildren Colin, Grace, and Aoife.

Lynn was laid to rest in a private family service. She requested that in lieu of flowers people donate to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet, 1251 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville NV 89410.