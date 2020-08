Louis Van Vliet

Provided Photo

Longtime Dairyman and Rancher Louis Van Vliet passed away in Gardnerville on August 10, 2020.

Before moving his dairy from Turlock, CA. he served in the California Army National Guard from 1949 to 1952 as a Platoon Sargent. He moved his family to Gardnerville in 1959 and built up the Van Vliet Dairy on Hwy 88.

He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Van Vliet, daughter Linda Van Vliet Scossa, and son Louis Van Vliet.

He is survived by his daughter Debra Ward of Indio, CA, daughter Nancy Van Vliet of Gardnerville, and son Lance Van Vliet of Leander, TX. Sisters Arenda Van Vliet of Hughson, CA. And Irene Carlson of Idaho. Eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

Graveside service at Genoa Cemetery Friday 21st 10:00 AM.