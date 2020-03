Louis Pettinger

Provided Photo

Longtime Gardnerville resident and HAM radio operator, Louis Pettinger, passed away on March 16, 2020 from cancer.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Richard and Beverly Pettinger.

He is survived by his siblings, Cece, Theresa, Catherine, Gina, John and numerous nieces and nephews. He was well liked in the Valley for the past 33 years.