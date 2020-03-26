Lorna Bea Burnell (Fowler)

Provided Photo

Lorna Bea Burnell (Fowler) passed from this life in her home in Stagecoach, NV on December 18th, 2019. Lorna was born to Delmar and Beatrice Fowler in Okanogan, Washington.

Lorna grew up moving between Washington and Canada as a youngster. She and her brother spent their time, riding horses, day and night, across the properties the family owned. Lorna was an accomplished horse woman riding in many events and parades throughout her life; at 5 years old she rode in a parade and cattle drive to honor England’s, Princess Margaret, driving many head of cattle across a swaying bridge over the Fraser River.

Lorna graduated from Kettle Falls High School in 1965. She was involved in many activities; she was a cheerleader, Miss Kettle Falls Princess, Homecoming Queen, Junior-Senior Prom Queen, and the yearbook editor. After high school Lorna moved to Beatty Nevada and met and married Edward Burnell they had one child, Andrea in 1971. Lorna and Ed worked at the Exchange Club Casino where they met many lifelong friends. In 1973 they moved to Lake Tahoe and worked at the Sahara Tahoe (casino). Lorna was a high limit blackjack dealer; she enjoyed her job and was great at it.

After moving to Gardnerville Nevada, Lorna enjoyed riding horses with her daughter, gardening and many artistic endeavors including woodworking, painting, and drawing. She worked at Carson Valley Inn and Casino as a blackjack dealer. Lorna moved to Elmira Oregon with her Mom in 2001 and worked retail at BiMart. Again, meeting wonderful lifelong friends. After her Mom passed away Lorna moved back to Nevada to be near her daughter.

Lorna loved all creatures great and small; she had many beloved horses, dogs and cats, a goat, chickens, geese, parakeets and rabbits over her lifetime. She was particularly fond of St. Bernard dogs, always having a Saint by her side.

Lorna had many achievements, but she was most proud of her daughter, her family and the great friends that she had. Lorna was an amazing friend, a great daughter, beloved sister and the best mother a daughter could ask for.

Lorna is survived by her daughter Andrea Burnell of Stagecoach NV, brother Michael Fowler (Bobbi Clemens) of Kettle Falls WA, nieces Brenda and Lisa, nephew Adam, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Father Delmer Fowler and Mother Beatrice Fowler (Crandall).

No services will be held. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or Dogtown Canine Rescue, PO Box 2978, Carson City, NV 89702, http://www.dogtownrescue.com