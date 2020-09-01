Lori Jean Pasqua

Provided Photo

The world lost a shining presence on August 23, 2020, when Lori Jean Pasqua of Gardnerville, NV died at the age of 58 after a courageous few months battle against cancer.

She is preceded in death by her brother Kevin Bigpond and sister Alida “Kathy” Bigpond. She is survived by her Father Eugene Pasqua of Susanville, CA; mother Elizabeth Lana Hicks of Fallon, NV; daughter Fawn Hunter of Wadsworth, NV; son Serrell Smokey of Gardnerville, NV; and grandson Tyger Hunter. She is also is survived by her numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was an enrolled member of the Washoe Tribe, descendent of Pyramid Lake Paiute, and Pit River Paiute Tribe. She graduated in 1980 from Carson City High School and went on to continue her education at Haskell Jr. College in Lawrence, Kansas to get a certificate in Social Work in 1982. In 2009, she received an Associate of Arts degree from Western Nevada College. She continued her higher education endeavors at University of Nevada Reno, to major in Sociology with a minor in Addiction Treatment Services.

Lori dedicated over 30 years of service to the Washoe Tribe education program. She was recognized for her outstanding contributions in the field of Indian Education by Senator Harry Reid in 2009 and 2010. Lori was named “Role Model of the Year” for her work with American Indian Youth Services and Nevada Indian Commission. She was also awarded “Employee of the Year” in 2010 by the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Authority and The Record Courier. She has served as a board member of the Nevada Indian Commission since November of 2018.

The viewing is scheduled for Thursday, September 3rd from 1:30pm-3:30pm at Walton’s Funeral Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop Street in Carson City, Nevada. Flowers may be sent to Walton’s Funeral Chapel of the Valley.

Graveside services will take place at Wadsworth Cemetery on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am in Wadsworth, Nevada. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing.