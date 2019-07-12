Loraine Adela Shepherd

October 29, 1941 – July 11, 2019

Loraine passed away peacefully with her family at her side after a brief illness.

She was born in Watsonville, CA to Lloyd and Ida Hartman. She married David Shepherd in 1961 and had five children. After many years of being a housewife Loraine was faced with supporting her family. She worked at Spreckels Sugar for many years and worked herself up to a Chemist Specialist. After moving to Gardnerville, she worked at Sharkey’s Casino. She loved living here in the valley doing her many craft projects which included taking many photographs while observing the eagles.

Loraine was preceded in death by her son (Lloyd Shepherd) by three days. She is survived by her beloved sisters Marjorie Bean (Gardnerville), Jean Guynes (Ione, CA), and Alice Artellan (Gardnerville). Her children Donna Ghimenti (formerly from Paradise, CA), Sue Ann Shepherd (Gardnerville), David Shepherd (Hilmar, CA), and Daniel Shepherd (formerly from Gardnerville). Also many grand, and great-children, nieces and nephews.

She will always be missed and loved by all her family.

A private Celebration of Life will be held.