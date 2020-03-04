Lois M. Brooks

Lois Margaret Brooks, 88 a lifelong native to the Carson Valley was born to August H. Schacht and Emma M. Haase-Schacht on November 27, 1931 on her family ranch, now known as the Byington Ranch in Minden, NV. She was the eldest of six children.

Lois married her husband James A. Brooks in 1952 and made their home in Gardnerville, NV. Lois and Jim welcomed a daughter Jacqueline (Jackie) in 1954 followed by sons Robert (Bob) and Lewis (Pat) Brooks.

Lois graduated from Douglas County High School in 1949 and then attended Reno Business College where she was president of the Beta Signa Phi sorority. Lois worked at the State of Nevada as a secretary and Douglas County Clerk Treasurer’s Office and retired as chief deputy treasurer in 1995. After a short 2 year’s of retirement from the Clerk Treasurer’s office, Lois returned to work part time at the Douglas County District Court Clerk’s Office until she retired for good at the age of 85.

Lois was a faithful servant of the Lord, singing in the Trinity Lutheran Church choir for 45+ years and served on the Church Council. Lois was an active member of the community serving on the Board of Trustees as secretary for the Douglas County Historical Society, Board member for the Douglas County High School Rodeo Club (1974-1988), and a member of the Carson Valley Literary Club. In her spare time, she was an avid quilter.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents August and Emma, brother Fredrick Schacht, sister Ruby Martin, husband Jim and beloved daughter Jackie.

Lois is survived by her children Bob (Melanie) Brooks, Pat (Annette) Brooks, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, sisters Diana Balda and Linda Boegle, brother Douglas Schacht, and too many nieces and nephews to count.

Her proudest accomplishment was her family, who will miss her terribly.

A memorial service will be held on March 14, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church with reception immediately following to remember a life well lived by Lois Brooks .