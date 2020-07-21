Lily Reedy

Provided Photo

Lily Reedy died peacefully at home on July 13, 2020 in Carson City with her two sons and husband by her side. Lily bravely battled Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) for the last two years, and advocated to turn it to a chronic and treatable disease even in the last days of her life.

Lily had the most genuine essence of love about her. She was an amazing mother to her two sons from a previous marriage. She proudly watched Sam and Greg grow up with adventurous personalities, creative minds and genuine hearts. She gave positively to people she met. 20 years ago she met Brian Reedy when they both worked at Carson High School. They married in 2007 and later they faced many adversities together with equally positive ways. Lily helped Brian deal with Parkinson’s, and he helped her deal with Breast cancer, and then MBC. They became each other’s care partners all the way through. They started support groups in Carson City. Their advocacy took them around the country, learning and sharing with others.

Lily has touched so many lives in profound ways. She did it by just being true to heart. She lived an amazing life, and lived it whole-heartedly. Lily is one of those all too rare genuine beings who made people feel better just by being with her.

She said that her life is a success because she found LOVE. She has the love of her husband, the love of her family, the love of her community, and most especially – the love of her three grandchildren. They lava her!

Lily was born in San Jose, California to Hiromichi and Mitsuye Hoshino. She grew up in Sunnyvale CA and moved to Carson City, NV in 1990. She is preceded in death by her father, Hiromichi Hoshino, and mother-in-law Mary Kay Reedy.

Lily is survived by her mother Mitsuye, brothers Henry and Frank, cousin/sister Yuki, sons Sam (Liz), and Greg, nieces Jade and Jasmine, her husband Brian, and grandchildren Austin, Marvin, and Jean. Also in-laws (Reedy’s): father-in-law, Roger (Deann), brother-in-laws; Kevin (Lynn), Michael (Barbara), John (Celeste), Roger (May), and David; sister-in-laws Marcy (Alan), and Anne; also more relatives and dear friends across the globe!

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Lily’s Love Foundation for Metastatic Breast Cancer which will work to bring MBC to at least a chronic and treatable disease at:

https://www.gofundme.com/manage/lilys-love-foundation-for-metastatic-breast-cancer