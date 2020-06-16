Lilia Bridges Smith

Provided Photo

On June 10, 2020, Lilia Bridges Smith passed away peacefully in her sleep and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Since 2004, Lilia lived with her beloved husband Marshall in the Topaz Ranch Estates section of Wellington, Nevada.Lilia was born in Nogales, Mexico on March 12, 1934. In 1954, she moved to Los Angeles, California, with her older brother Frank and sister Dora after the passing of their mother Margarita.

In California, Lilia learned to speak English, educated herself, gained her U.S. Citizenship and later enjoyed a long and successful career in Administration at Los Angeles Mission College. It was at Mission College, where Lilia met Marshall, a biology professor at the school. After getting married, Lilia and Marshall enjoyed many adventures together, including extensive travel and camping throughout the United States and Canada.

Upon retirement, Lilia and Marshall moved to Swall Meadows, California, before relocating to their home in Wellington, where they enjoyed many years of happiness together.

Lilia was a devout Christian. One of her favorite biblical passages was Matthew 11:28: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Another of Lilia’s favorite scriptures was John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

Lilia was beloved and cherished by her extended family and many friends who loved her for her kind and sweet personality, generosity and lifelong practice of putting others before herself.

Lilia was preceded in death by her brother Frank Bridges and sister Dora Bridges Soto.

She is survived by her loving, devoted husband and soulmate Marshall.Lilia is also survived by her sons Ernest Nieto (Naida), Edward Nieto (Andrea) and granddaughters Naomi and Ana. She is also survived by four stepchildren, Michael Smith, Tim Smith (Katie), David Smith and Dawn Hammer (Larry), and step-grandchildren, Courtney Smith, Emily Smith, Rebecca Smith, Garrison Smith, Kellen Smith, Emma Hammer and Ella Hammer.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Smith Valley Baptist Church at 888 Hudson Way, Smith, NV, 89430. http://smithvalleybaptistchurch.org/#