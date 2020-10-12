Lenore Georgia (Lee) Abat

Provided Photo

Lenore Georgia Abat passed away in her sleep Wednesday March 25, 2020, in her home in the Gardnerville Ranchos with her husband at her side. She was born in Chicago Illinois, November 25, 1929.

She moved from Chicago, with her family to Kalamazoo, Michigan and lived there until her family moved to San Diego, California.There she finished high school and attended San Diego State College. She later met her husband, Gene, in San Diego and they married in 1975. She became a pharmacy clerk at Kaiser Hospital in San Diego and she and her husband retired in 1988. They then moved to Gardnerville in June 1992 and have lived there up to now.

Lee became active as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) to represent the best interest of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system and received recognition. She then volunteered at the Carson Valley Medical Center and was active there. She later became the secretary for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees, (NARFE) Association chapter 2167, in Minden /Gardnerville. She also wrote a book that was published. She was multi-talented and everyone who ever met her knew her to be a cheerful and smiling lady who was always willing to lend a hand when needed. She has been dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband Gene.She is also survived by her five children.They are Linda Baker, Paula Hudnall, Pamela Moniz, Wende Baker and Stanley Baker Jr. She is also survived by a sister, Grace Hughes and a brother. Robert Van Stelle. She also has numerous grandchildren.

The funeral services had been delayed by the pandemic. Since the pandemic is continuing with not a clear end in sight, it has been decided to proceed.

Funeral services will be at St Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, Nv, at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020.