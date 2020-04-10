Leander (Sam) Sidney Altringer

Provided Photo

Leander was born in Portal, North Dakota, where he graduated from Burke County High School. He went to railroad telegraph school in Seattle, WA until he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Germany. Upon discharge he returned to work for the Great Northern Railroad until retirement in 1997.

Sam married the love of his life Kay Carpentier in 1959 into this union four children were born. He dearly loved his family, friends and church. He enjoyed hunting, camping, gardening, golf, traveling and helping his brothers on the farm. Sam always put his family first and his grandchildren were the apple of his eye. There were many dear friends throughout his life that he considered family, and he was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need.

Survivors include, daughter, Lisa, sons, Steve and Craig (Mary), grandchildren, Kara (Brian), Sammy (Rachel), Kaylie, Yancy, Ashlyn, Camden and one great grandson, Abel, brothers, Charlie (Jean), Dean (Vicky), Jim (Debbie), numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Geralds and Clara, his beloved wife of 61 years Kay, his daughter LeAnn and brothers Lawrence and Gerald Jr.