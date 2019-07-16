January 4, 1945 ~ July 9, 2019

Larry Hofstetter born on January 4, 1945 in Hayward, California died on July 9, 2019 in Gardnerville, Nevada. He left us way too soon. He was a great husband and father. He was a good man and great friend to many. Larry was a carpenter for over 30+ years and wasn’t afraid to try anything – be it cutting his wife and daughter’s hair, sewing on his mother’s old sewing machine, making furniture, helping his son with his car, creating a beautiful yard, and painting – there wasn’t anything this man couldn’t do. He hated throwing anything away (especially if he could fix or repurpose it). Larry’s passion was fishing and his wife’s homemade M&M cookies.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Lois and Milo Hofstetter, his aunt and uncle Ruth and Dutch, in-laws Sal and Jennie Marks, and brother-in-law Ed. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Betty, daughter Kris and her husband Tom of Gardnerville, son Jason and his children of CA, sister Letha of CA, sister-in-law Jean of CA, his two favorite nephews – Jeff of Reno and Robert of CA, many cousins in Missouri and Kansas, and last but not least – his Eagle Lake fishing buddies who he always had a great time with.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Eagle Lake Guardians in Larry’s name and mail to 686-795 Bamboo Way, Susanville, CA 96130.