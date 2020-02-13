L. Robert Blumenthal

Robert L. Blumenthal (Bob) Oct 26, 1948 – Jan 24, 2020

Robert L. Blumenthal (Bob), 71 years old, of Gardnerville Nevada, passed away on January 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born to parents Isadore and Theresa Blumenthal on October 26, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In Philly, he graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School then went on to Engineering school. As a Marine Engineer, he traveled all over the world for the next 26 years on Civilian Merchant Fleet Vessels. He was drafted during the Vietnam War and served his country, before being honorably discharged.

After his retirement from the Merchant Marines, Bob started a successful business, J & B Lawn Service which he managed and worked for several years before finally retiring for good. As a retiree, he worked for and obtained an Associate’s degree with honors, in Welding and Science. This was an achievement he was very proud of. He was an assistant teacher for the welding class at WNCC for years, and enjoyed that immensely.

In 1977 he married the love of his life Julie, after meeting in a guitar class in Long Beach, California. After they were married, they moved across country and had two children Jennifer and William, while living in Philadelphia. After another cross-country move, they eventually settled down in Gardnerville, Nevada, in 1983. They raised a happy family and enjoyed life until Julie’s premature and unfortunate death in 2008.

Bob loved riding his bike and socializing with neighbors. These neighborhood friends frequently referred to him with fondness, as the “bike guy”. His family will remember him as a loving husband, an amazing father, cherished grandfather, a wonderful brother and son-in-law. “Grandpa, The Man, The Myth, The Legend!”

Robert was preceded in Death by his wife Julie Blumenthal, his mom Theresa Starrh and his sister Judith White.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer M. Schroeder of Minden, Nevada, and his son, William R. Blumenthal and daughter-in-law Heather of Gardnerville, Nevada. As well as, sister Jane Plemmons, and brother-in-law, Joe Plemmons of Marbury, Maryland and his mother-in-law Marie McGuire of Gardnerville, Nevada. He had six grandchildren and three nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly.