L.Nora Weaver

L.Nora Weaver died unexpectedly on August 28, 2020 at the age of 93. She was one of eight children born to the late Orval and Dora Fowler, Sr. in Muleshoe, Texas. Her family moved to Fallon, Nevada when she was 8 years old and she spent her youth at the family farm and ranch. She graduated from Churchill County Hill School and married her high school sweetheart, the late Rollie A. Weaver of Fallon, Nevada on September 9, 1946. They raised their three children in Fallon until they moved to Gardnerville, Nevada, in late 1950’s. They both fell in love with Carson Valley and the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.

L.Nora worked for 27 years as a telephone operator for Continental Telephone Company in Minden, Nevada. Upon her retirement she began volunteering for The Douglas County Senior Center. While retired, L.Nora volunteered for a variety of senior services such as the Meals on Wheels program being delivered to Topaz Estates, Bingo night at the Senior Center and wrapping silverware for the meals served at the center. She volunteered approximately 20,000 hours over a 24 year period and was awarded the Governor’s Senior “Samaritan” Award on September 6th, 2012. Everyone who worked with her at the Senior Center called her “a gracious giver” and she made sure they all knew she was a dedicated George Strait fan.

L.Nora loved her family unconditionally. She enjoyed her beautiful backyard which included a small garden, an enormous red rose bush, an apple tree and her favorite hedge of raspberries. Hummingbirds would visit her morning and evening as she sat in her backyard. She was famous for her homemade raspberry jam and zucchini bread. She loved camping at Topaz Lake with her late husband Rollie. In the fall of every year, she and Rollie would travel out towards Austin, Nevada and camp for days. They would hike, hunt for arrowheads and deer hunt. The deer hunting trips were usually accompanied by their son, Ned. Linda, her daughter, would drive Mom around Lake Tahoe and through Carson Valley. Mom loved to see the cows out in the pastures during these drives. Joyce, her oldest, would visit from Texas over the years and their outings always included picnicking at Sand Harbor. Our Mother was deeply loved and her laughter will be greatly missed.

L.Nora is survived by her three adult children, Joyce Weaver Friedman of Bellaire, Texas, Linda Jane Safford (Charlie) of Lovelock, Nevada and Ned A. Weaver (Terry) of Carson City, Nevada. Grandchildren include Marcy Hill (Mike) of Houston, Texas, Emily Capps (Allen) of Calgary, Alberta Canada, Sandra Olsen (Chris) of Winnemucca, Nevada, Lisa Safford of Lovelock, Nevada, Amanda Leary (Todd) of Sparks, Nevada, Farrah LoPriore (Ralph) of Kent, Washington and Kerry Weaver of Carson City. L.Nora was a proud great grandmother to twins Pearson and Ava Hill, Carter and Amelia Capps, Katie Jane and Maile Leary, and Isabella and Adriana LoPriore. L.Nora has two living sisters, Bonnie Nance (Frank) of Parker, Colorado and Nena Casper (Glen) of Burleson, Texas. Sister-in-Law, Janeece Harding of Santa Rosa, California and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Preceded in death by five of her siblings, Beatrice Fowler, Luther Fowler, Edna Penola, Geneva Keefer and recently her beloved brother Orval “Sonny” Fowler, Jr. of Fallon, Nevada. Rollie’s parents, Leonard and Nellie Weaver, Brother-in-Laws, Hillis Weaver and Robert “Bob” Weaver (Rollie’s twin brother).

A special thank you to her longtime friends, Phyllis Pedrojetti and her neighbor Dale Bohlman. Their friendships were without measure.

In light of the healthcare crisis, no services will be held. L.Nora will be buried next to her late husband Rollie at the Churchill County Cemetery in Fallon, Nevada. Remembrances may be made to Douglas County Senior Center, P.O. Box 218, Minden, Nevada 89423. C/O Patty Gurule.