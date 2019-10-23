Kimble Lee Royall May 13, 1943 ~ Sept. 17, 2019

Kimble Lee Royall, 76, of Topaz, California, went to heaven on September 17, 2019. He passed away peacefully in Reno, Nevada, surrounded by his loving family. He valiantly battled cancer the last year of his life.

He was born in Riverdale, Maryland to Edmund and Gladys Royall on May 13, 1943. His family moved to Long Beach, Ca in 1952. He graduated from Millikan High School in 1961 and studied horticulture Long Beach City College. Shortly after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam as a soil analyst. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal for his service. He was a volunteer firefighter and later a fire commissioner for the Antelope Valley Fire Department.

Kim was preceded in death by both his parents and his beloved grandparents, his step mother Patti Royall, his step brother Steve Barr, and his brother-in-law Tom Stewart.

He married the love of his life, Linda Miller, in November 1965 at Parkcrest Christian Church in Long Beach, CA, he was a loving and devoted husband for 53 years. He was extremely proud of his two daughters, Holly Anne Sterling and Heather Marian Daniels. He is survived by his sons-in-law David Sterling and Tony Daniels; his loving sister Robin Kleiman and her husband, Derek Kleiman; his stepsister Loralei Barr; his sisters-in-law, Marlene Stewart, Nancy Harkins, and brother-in-law Wayne Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews; his precious grandchildren Ethan and Gracie Daniels and Iris and Emma Josephson. He is also survived by his best friend Dave Robbins and his wife Susan Robbins. He loved spending time with his wife and celebrating all the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. In 1991, he was finally able to live his life-long dream of moving to the country in an old farmhouse. Then he was able to enjoy fishing in the Sierra Nevada waters with his best friend of 41 years, Dave.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Reno, Nevada Veterans Guest House in his name are encouraged. The family of Kim Royall wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the ladies and gentlemen at the Reno Veterans Guest House, Ioannis A. Lougaris Medical Center (VA), various nurses at Renown Medical Center, VA Outpatient Chemotherapy Clinic, and his church family at Topaz Open Bible Church, and especially the many friends that have extended their love and support through this difficult time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Walker Community Center in Walker, CA on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A funeral with military honors will be held at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV at a later date.