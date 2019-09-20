Keith Foster

Keith D. Foster Oct 30, 1955 ~ Aug 17, 2019

Born on October 30, 1955 in Monterey, CA passed away on August 17, 2019 in Minden, NV.

Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Foster. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Teri Foster, sons Kristopher Foster-Terlep (Oregon), Matthew Foster (Las Vegas), and step-daughter Heather Wildman (South Lake Tahoe); sons-in-law Kevin Terlep, Chris Wildman and daughter-in-law Nicki Foster; grandchildren Cooper and Colin Wildman, Carlie, Mykala and Ryan Foster; father Gil Foster and brothers Cliff and Kevin Foster; sisters-in-law Cindy LeaVerenz, Pam LeaVerenz and Renee Foster; nieces and nephews; Keith’s close friend, Nancy Lang, and his beloved dog, Sierra.

Keith was recently retired from NUCOR/ABC Steel in Carson City as a Quality Inspector and previously worked at Pella Windows and Doors as a project estimator. Keith’s passion was a 2000 square foot, 2 level shop that he built himself and spent hours working on steel projects, metal fabricating, and various types of cars.

Prior to his passing away on his and Teri’s 33 year anniversary they spent several days at Sorenson’s Resort in Hope Valley and enjoyed the peace and beauty of the area. Part of their stay included a ‘Paint and Sip’ event where Keith displayed his artistic side in painting. The last picture of Keith showed him focused on his painting and produced a beautiful piece that his family treasures. The memories of that time bring his wife immense joy and peace.

A small, private family Celebration of Life was held on September 7th. Keith will be interred at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe. Tahoe holds a special place in Keith and Teri’s hearts.