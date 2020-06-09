Kathleen Mary Kawcak

Provided Photo

Kathleen Mary Kawcak passed away on May 20, 2020 in Carson City, NV at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born June 2, 1945 to Joseph and Mary Sullivan in Oakland, CA. She was raised on a fruit orchard farm in San Jose, CA and was raised riding and competing horses, both of which she racalled fondly. Although she was an only child, shewas always seen with her cousin Kenny Bertaccini during childhood.

She was married to Thomas Kawcak and raised 2 children, son Chris Kawcak and daughter Kristina Kibbe. Kathleen moved to Gardnerville, NV in 1977 and worked as a bookkeeper at Douglas County School District for 23 years while she raised her children. She was a familiar “mom” in the school sports and rodeo communities, and was always excited about and supportive of friends in the community. She continued to follow her children’s and their friends careers into adulthood, often reaching out to long time friends and family around specific accomplisments.

Kathleen is survived by her children, son Christopher Kawcak of Fort Collins, CO, daughter Kristina Kibbe of Carson City, NV, 3 grand children, Holdyn and Bradyn Kawcak, Allison Kibbe, brother-in-law Robert Kawcak and nephew Timothy Kawcak both of Reno, NV.

No services are planned at this time due to the global pandemic, but her remains will be buried alongside her patents at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetary in Los Altos, CA. A memorial is tetatively planned for the fall.