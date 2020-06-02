Judy J. Shope

Provided Photo

Judy J. Shope, 80, passed away on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020 after a short illness, with her family by her side.

Judy was born in Smith Valley, Nevada on November 10, 1939 to Pasquale Acciari and Palma Bianchini-Acciari (Lommori) who predeceased her. She is also predeceased by brother Joe Acciari, sisters Lola Lerg, Madeline Acciari and Dorothy Acciari, as well as sister-in-law Sophie Seubert (Acciari) and brother-in-law Roy Lerg.

Judy was born and raised in Smith Valley and graduated from Smith Valley High. In 1957, she married Dale Shope (predeceased) and raised a family together. Judy never wanted to move anywhere else as she loved the valley and the small-town friendliness. She even ventured a couple of times, but the valley kept calling her back home. She enjoyed spending time with her family as often as possible even with them spread throughout the country.

Judy worked for the Lyon County Schools as a secretary for many years and retired from that position. After retiring Judy worked at the Mason Valley News for a few years and then at her nephew and niece’s nursery in Smith Valley. Judy was the secretary-treasurer of the Smith Valley Community Hall for over 20 years and enjoyed helping with activities for the hall such as the yearly rummage sale.

Judy is survived by her daughter Deborah Shope and her partner Dennis Puccinelli, sons Ken Shope and wife Ramona, Ed Shope and wife JoAnna. Grandchildren Anthony Papa, Stephanie (Pat) Padilla, Jennifer (Oscar) Oo, Ashlynn (Eric) Williams, Eddie (Kirsten) Shope, Chris (Jessica) Shope. Great grandchildren Camerina and Wesley Padilla, Emerson, Leland and Naelynne Oo, Alice and Emelia Williams, Brayden, Selah, Avonlea and Haddon Shope and one to be born later this year. Judy also had many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she adored so much.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 6th at 1pm at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Smith Valley, NV.