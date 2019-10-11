Josh Brown Sept. 30, 2019

Joshua Paul Brown (Josh), age 41, was born in Springfield, Missouri on October 29, 1977, and passed away on September 30, 2019.

Josh loved God, theology, culture, his family, life and silly adventures with his wife. Josh and Jenn met in high school. They have been together for more than 24 years, married 17 of those, and have spent time traveling, doing ministry, sharing their journey with others, and spoiling their dogs, Arkie and Aspen. Josh enjoyed telling stories and inspiring others to live life to the fullest.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Brown; and many loving family members and treasured friends. He was a caring Pastor and friend to many in the Carson Valley. His presence is greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life & luminary service for Josh will be held at LifePoint Church in Minden, NV at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Please join us in celebrating a man who has inspired us and reminded us that God is faithful.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to an organization that is making a difference around the world called When I Grow Up at http://www.whenigrowup-global.com.

You can also plant a tree in the U.S. National Forest in honor of Josh through The Trees Remember